China to support growth of unicorn, gazelle companies

Xinhua) 09:40, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will support the development of unicorn and gazelle companies in 2025, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The work report said China will advance tiered development of innovative enterprises and promote the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises that use specialized and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and unique products.

