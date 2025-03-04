Chinese company signs 557-mln-USD infrastructure construction contracts in Kuwait

March 04, 2025

Kuwait's Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdul Latif Al-Mishari (2nd R), Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei (C), and Liu Huailiang (2nd L), chairman of China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co., Ltd., attend a signing ceremony of infrastructure construction contracts at Public Authority for Housing Welfare in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on March 3, 2025. China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) on Monday signed two major contracts worth a total of 557 million U.S. dollars with Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW). The contracts cover the construction and maintenance of road networks, infrastructure, irrigation reservoirs, and substations in South Saad Al-Abdullah New City, located about 25 kilometers southwest of the capital Kuwait City.

KUWAIT CITY, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) on Monday signed two major contracts worth a total of 557 million U.S. dollars with Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).

The contracts cover the construction and maintenance of road networks, infrastructure, irrigation reservoirs, and substations in South Saad Al-Abdullah New City, located about 25 kilometers southwest of the capital Kuwait City.

According to the CGGC, the two projects are valued at 77.25 million Kuwaiti dinars (around 250 million dollars) and 94.88 million Kuwaiti dinars (around 307 million dollars), respectively.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei described the contracts as a fruitful outcome of China-Kuwait cooperation. He expressed his gratitude to the Kuwaiti side for its strong support, highlighting that the project would enhance the quality of life for Kuwaiti citizens.

Meanwhile, Zhang reaffirmed China's commitment to continuing bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations, and encouraged more Chinese companies to explore opportunities in Kuwait, especially in the housing sector.

Kuwait's Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdul Latif Al-Mishari described the contracts as "highly significant," calling them "a major achievement and among PAHW's largest contracts." He also expressed confidence in CGGC's ability to deliver the project on schedule.

Liu Huailiang, chairman of China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co., Ltd., noted that the new contracts with the PAHW would further strengthen economic and trade ties between China and Kuwait, and contribute to the realization of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Spanning approximately 64 square kilometers, the South Saad Al-Abdullah New City project is one of the key projects under Kuwait Vision 2035. It includes the construction of over 20,000 residential units and service facilities, aiming to accommodate around 150,000 residents upon completion.

