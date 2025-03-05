China suspends soybean imports from 3 U.S. companies

Xinhua) 10:12, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Tuesday announced the suspension of soybean imports from three U.S. enterprises after ergot and seed coating agent were detected in soybeans imported from the United States.

Soybean export qualification of the three U.S. companies -- CHS Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company Grains Merchandising LLC and EGT, LLC -- will be suspended, effective from March 4, the GAC said in a statement.

The move was aimed at safeguarding the health of Chinese consumers and ensuring the safety of imported grain, and was made in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and relevant regulations of the World Trade Organization, according to the statement.

