2025 Mobile World Congress concludes as Chinese firms win big

Xinhua) 08:25, March 07, 2025

An AI sign is seen at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 6, 2025. At the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in the northeast coastal Spanish city of Barcelona, AI has firmly established itself as a core component of the mobile and telecommunications industry. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) wrapped up on Friday, with Chinese telecommunications companies winning multiple industry awards, underscoring their growing influence in the global connectivity sector.

This year's event attracted 109,000 attendees from 205 countries and regions, alongside more than 2,900 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners, according to the GSMA, the global industry organization behind the annual gathering.

"MWC is where industries meet, and this year's event showed just how fast technology is reshaping the world around us," said GSMA CEO John Hoffman. He noted that discussions on AI-powered networks and smart mobility are set to drive industry trends in the coming year.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of the winners of the 30th Global Mobile Awards, one of the industry's most prestigious honors.

Chinese firms, including Huawei, China Mobile, ZTE, and Xiaomi, won across multiple categories.

The next edition of MWC Barcelona is scheduled from March 2 to 5, 2026.

