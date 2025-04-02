Around 1,000 Chinese exhibitors attend Hannover Messe 2025
This photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows the exhibition booth of "Invest in China" at Hannover Messe 2025 in Hannover, Germany.
Held under the theme "energizing a sustainable industry," the five-day event has drawn more than 3,800 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions. Chinese companies make up a significant portion of participants, with around 1,000 exhibitors, making China the second-largest exhibitor group after host country Germany. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
A visitor talks with staff members at the exhibition booth of Jufeng Power at Hannover Messe 2025 in Hannover, Germany, on April 1, 2025.
People visit the exhibition booth of NIO at Hannover Messe 2025 in Hannover, Germany, on April 1, 2025.
Visitors talk at the exhibition booth of Epsea at Hannover Messe 2025 in Hannover, Germany, on April 1, 2025.
Visitors talk with staff members at the exhibition booth of Deman at Hannover Messe 2025 in Hannover, Germany, on April 1, 2025.
Photos
