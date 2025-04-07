A keeper grows alongside giant pandas

Xinhua) 16:48, April 07, 2025

Giant panda keeper Li Rong interacts with panda cubs while feeding them at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Li Rong is a keeper at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve. When talking about her job, she said, "This is a somewhat demanding but very fulfilling job. Many of the good moods in my life come from the time I spend with the giant pandas, dubbed China's national treasure."

As a native of Sichuan Province, known as the hometown of giant pandas, Li has nurtured a special bond with giant pandas since childhood. Driven by her aspiration to explore nature and track wild animals, she pursued wildlife conservation studies in college. After graduating from college, Li had worked in other fields, but in 2019, when she learned that the panda base was recruiting keepers, she decisively applied to resume the dream she had once put on hold.

"Before, all pandas seemed identical to me. But after becoming a keeper, I found that they are quite different from each other," Li said. She also noted that tending pandas requires more attention than childcare -- from cleaning the enclosures and preparing food to observing and recording. Tasks make hours pass quickly.

In addition to taking care of adult giant pandas, Li also needs to complete the work of raising cubs. The cubs are more lively and energetic than adult pandas and sometimes act cute through playful behavior. Li mentioned that she used to be a rather hot-tempered person, but now she often feels that she has become gentler after being the caretaker of panda cubs.

"Giant pandas are like my family and friends. When I interact and chat with them, they always respond as if they could understand my words," Li said.

For her, the past six years are just the beginning. She will continue to grow alongside her "panda friends" on her career journey.

Giant panda keeper Li Rong interacts with panda cubs at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong walks on her way to work at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong takes a panda cub down from a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong prepares milk for panda cubs at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong clears up bamboo left by the pandas from the previous day at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong calls panda cubs to drink milk at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong looks at panda cubs while feeding them at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong processes bamboo before feeding the pandas at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong interacts with panda cubs while feeding them at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong prepares a meal for the pandas at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong feeds bamboo shoots to a panda cub at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong looks for panda cub in an enclosure at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong carries bamboo for the pandas to the outside area of an enclosure at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong carries processed bamboo for giant pandas into the enclosure at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong calls panda cubs to drink milk at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong wipes the face of a panda cub after feeding milk at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong feeds an adult giant panda at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong walks to an enclosure from her office at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong carries fresh bamboo shoots into an enclosure at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong cradles a panda cub at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Giant panda keeper Li Rong makes preparations for her work at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

