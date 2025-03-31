Giant pandas enjoy leisurely life in springtime in China's Sichuan
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats bamboos at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Giant panda Nuo Mi rests at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
A giant panda cub rests on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
A giant panda cub has fun on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
Giant panda Nuo Mi has fun at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
Giant panda Fu Bao has fun on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Giant panda Fu Bao has fun at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
A giant panda cub rests on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A visitor takes photos of giant panda Ling Lang at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
Visitors take photos of giant panda Nuo Mi at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Giant panda Can Can has fun with its cub at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A giant panda cub has fun on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A giant panda cub rests on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
A giant panda cub rests on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
A giant panda cub has fun on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A giant panda cub has fun on a tree at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 27, 2025. Giant pandas living at the base bathe in the sunshine and enjoy their leisurely life in the springtime. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)
