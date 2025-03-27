Giant panda Fu Bao returns after health scare

10:02, March 27, 2025 By Xu Nuo ( China Daily

Visitors take photos of giant panda Fu Bao on Tuesday at the Shenshuping base of the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Southwest China's Sichuan province. She made her comeback after spending more than 100 days under medical care due to a health alert in December. Fu Bao was born in South Korea in July 2020 and was brought to China in April last year. She made her public debut in Sichuan in June. (An Yuan/China News)

After more than 100 days of rest, giant panda Fu Bao returned to public display on Tuesday at the Shenshuping base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest Sichuan province, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

In December, she was observed trembling while foraging and was immediately subjected to a physical examination and close monitoring by keepers and veterinarians.

After undergoing a series of medical tests, including blood work and screenings for parasites and infectious diseases, no abnormalities were found. Fu Bao was then moved to a non-exhibit area for rest.

In January and February, the panda exhibited normal estrus behavior, during which she received meticulous care from keepers and veterinarians. Renowned experts from Beijing were also invited to collaborate with the panda base's veterinarians for a joint consultation to further investigate potential causes of the trembling.

The latest test results for Fu Bao show no abnormalities. Experts have determined that she is fit for display based on her current condition and medical examination results.

Fu Bao was born in July 2020 at South Korea's Everland theme park in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul. She is the first offspring of Hua Ni and Yuan Xin, a pair of giant pandas leased from China to South Korea in 2016.

Her birth marked the first time a giant panda was born in South Korea, and she quickly became a beloved figure. Everland said that since her public debut in January 2021, she has attracted more than 5.4 million visitors.

In April last year, in accordance with international agreements, Fu Bao was sent to China. Her departure was met with an emotional farewell from thousands of fans who gathered at Everland to see her off.

Fu Bao's arrival in China has also sparked interest among South Korean tourists. Travel agencies have offered "panda tourism" packages to Sichuan, allowing fans to visit her in her new habitat.

Some avid South Korean panda fans alleged mistreatment of Fu Bao shortly after her arrival in China, pointing to a patch of fur loss on her neck.

The China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda refuted the claims, saying that tests suggested no abnormalities such as allergies, scabs or thickening of the skin. A spokesperson for the center said the Shenshuping base will continue to closely monitor and care for Fu Bao. To ensure her well-being, the base will adjust display times or suspend displays based on her health status and weather conditions.

