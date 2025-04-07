Home>>
Kite flying turns into art in sky
(People's Daily App) 16:29, April 07, 2025
Kites have long carried people's dreams of soaring through the skies. Now some people are reaching new heights of artistry with this activity. Watch this fluid and mesmerizing kite flying display in Qingdao, Shandong Province.
