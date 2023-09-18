Giant Kite Festival held in Berlin, Germany
Kites fly in the sky during the Giant Kite Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Kites fly in the sky during the Giant Kite Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A man takes photos of a flying kite during the Giant Kite Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People fly kites during the Giant Kite Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People fly kites during the Giant Kite Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Kites fly in the sky during the Giant Kite Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People fly kites during the Giant Kite Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People watch the flying kites during the Giant Kite Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photos
