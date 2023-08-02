Weak economy leaves more jobless in Germany in July

Xinhua) 09:01, August 02, 2023

A pedestrian walks on a street in Stralsund, northeastern Germany, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

The unemployment rate in Europe's largest economy climbed to 5.7 percent in July, according to the agency.

BERLIN, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Germany's weak economic performance has "left its mark" on the country's labor market as the number of jobless people rose by 62,000 month-on-month to almost 2.62 million in July, the German Federal Employment Agency said Tuesday.

The unemployment rate in Europe's largest economy climbed to 5.7 percent in July, according to the agency. "The German labor market is robust, but the economic development in the coming months is associated with high uncertainties," the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said in a statement.

The pace of employment growth in Germany slowed in recent months and came to a complete halt in June with 45.7 million residents in employment, according to provisional calculations published Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

After a technical recession with two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, Germany's gross domestic product stagnated at 0.0 percent in the second quarter of 2023, according to preliminary figures.

A man browses a bulletin of flight information at an international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shan Weiyi)

"There are slightly positive trends in private consumption and investment, but this is not enough, and it is anything but satisfactory," Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said on Friday, citing structural problems such as a shortage of skilled workers as an important factor.

To address the problem, the government is relying heavily on immigration and has already introduced a new law recently to facilitate labor migration from countries outside the European Union.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)