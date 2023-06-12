We Are China

City view of Stralsund, Germany

Xinhua) 10:06, June 12, 2023

This photo taken on June 1, 2023 shows a view of the coast in Stralsund, northeastern Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A visitor takes photos in downtown Stralsund, northeastern Germany, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People walk in a street in Stralsund, northeastern Germany, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A dog plays in downtown Stralsund, northeastern Germany, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Two men stand in front of a window of a book store in Stralsund, northeastern Germany, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A sea gull flies past the tour center in Stralsund, northeastern Germany, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A sea gull rests on the roof of a fast food restaurant in Stralsund, northeastern Germany, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A pedestrian walks on a street in Stralsund, northeastern Germany, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

This photo taken on June 1, 2023 shows the town hall of Stralsund, northeastern Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

