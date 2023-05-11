Languages

Thursday, May 11, 2023

One dead, one hurt as shots fired at Mercedes-Benz plant in Germany -- media

(Xinhua) 16:44, May 11, 2023

BERLIN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after shots were fired in a Mercedes Benz manufacturing plant in southern Germany, local media reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

