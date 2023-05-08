Biden orders U.S. flags to half-staff after Texas mass shooting

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden ordered on Sunday the country's flag to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the victims of the mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas.

Biden directed that the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations until sunset on May 11, 2023.

He also ordered the flag lowered at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement are "working closely together to investigate this attack," Biden said, adding that he has asked federal agencies to provide all needed support.

Eight people died and at least seven others were wounded after a shooter opened fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. The gunman was killed by a police officer.

"Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar," Biden said in a statement issued on Sunday. "Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables."

The United States has suffered 199 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

More than 14,670 people have lost their lives due to gun violence across the country in the past several months, the website's data also showed.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Sunday that he has spoken to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Allen Mayor Ken Fulk.

"Another horrific tragedy in our country," Mayorkas said during an interview with CBS News. "It's under investigation. The state and local authorities are leading that investigation."

Guns are one of the most divisive issues in the United States. Democrats are in general in support of more gun control while most Republicans argue that gun rights should not be infringed upon.

The gun debate has therefore waxed and waned over the years, stirred by frequent mass shootings across American states and cities.

"We have completely jumped the shark as a nation," David Axelrod, a renowned American political strategist and commentator, tweeted early Sunday morning.

"The world looks at us in absolute bewilderment as we slaughter each other with guns, and throw our hands up in resignation," Axelrod also wrote. "It's pathetic."

