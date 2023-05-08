Fatalities reported following shooting at outlet mall in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 14:19, May 08, 2023

HOUSTON, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Police reported fatalities and at least nine injuries following a shooting at an outlet mall on Saturday afternoon in south central U.S. state Texas, authorities said.

The shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in a suburb of Dallas reportedly resulted in fatalities, but the exact number was not immediately known. Local news outlet WFAA-TV said that the victims included children.

The shooter was dead at the scene, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)