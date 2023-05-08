Home>>
Girl killed, 5 others wounded in shooting in U.S. California
(Xinhua) 14:15, May 08, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A 17-year-old girl was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Chico, the U.S. state of California, on Saturday morning, police said.
The girl was taken to a hospital and died there. Five others were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, said the police.
They were shot at a party just off the campus of California State University Chico. Officers responded to the shooting at around 3:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) and arrested one suspect on the spot.
The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and posed no ongoing threat to the community, police said at a briefing.
No information on the shooter was released yet.
