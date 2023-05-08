U.S. allies seeks alternate partnerships after being betrayed: former Pakistani diplomat

Xinhua) 14:07, May 08, 2023

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- As the United States is facing political isolation recently, some of its traditional allies are exploring alternate partnerships, which is a significant geopolitical shift, according to an article published recently on the Modern Diplomacy website.

In the article titled "A significant shift in the geopolitics", Pakistan's former diplomat Zamir Ahmed Awan argued that in the past 100 years, the U.S. always followed the undeclared "American First" policy and it is not fair or sincere even with its friends. Gradually, people learned American hypocrisy and now are trying to find other alternatives.

Awan wrote that there are 19 countries who are seeking membership in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and many more are shy to announce. Some of them were Washington's traditional allies, but reached the conclusion that the Americans are not sincere friends and they should not trust the United States.

Awan said Pakistan is the worst victim of American friendship. For seven decades, Pakistan fought American wars and protected American interests in the entire region. "The current political and economic crisis is a reward for Pakistan in return for its loyalty and sincerity of friendship with the U.S.," the former Pakistani diplomat said.

Politically and diplomatically, the U.S. has already lost its supremacy. In recent voting at the UN General Assembly, it happened many times, the U.S.-raised resolutions were badly defeated and rejected by the vast majority, wrote Awan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)