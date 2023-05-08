9 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.

Xinhua) 14:40, May 08, 2023

This photo taken on May 6, 2023 shows a police car near the shooting site of Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, a suburban city of Dallas, Texas, the United States. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Nine people were killed, including the shooter, and seven others wounded in a shooting at an outlet mall on Saturday afternoon in south-central U.S. state Texas, authorities said.

The shooter, who authorities believe was acting alone, was dead at the scene, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said Saturday night that among the at least nine people sent to hospitals, "two have since died, three are in critical surgery, and four are stable."

Local media said the wounded include a five-year-old child.

The shooting occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets in a suburb about 48 km north of Dallas. Local residents told Xinhua that it is one of the largest outlet malls in the area and is usually very busy during weekends.

Joseph Gallagher, a store manager at the mall, told Xinhua that he saw rounds of bullets "bounce off the pillar in front of our store" and witnessed the gunman being shot dead with blood hitting the walls.

The mall's Operations Administrator Joshua W. Barnwell told local media FOX 4 Dallas that he heard at least 30 gunshots and saw around 60 rounds of ammunition on the ground.

"The White House is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with law enforcement and local officials to offer support," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, one teenage girl was killed and five were injured following a shooting at a party in Chico, California, and another shooting in Columbus, Ohio, left at least one dead and three others injured.

As of Saturday, at least 199 mass shootings have happened across the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

This photo taken on May 6, 2023 shows police officers near the shooting site of Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, a suburban city of Dallas, Texas, the United States. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)

People wait outside Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, a suburban city of Dallas, Texas, the United States, May 6, 2023. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)

A police officer talks with a witness near the shooting site of Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, a suburban city of Dallas, Texas, the United States, May 6, 2023. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)

