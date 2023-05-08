U.S. military drives, exacerbates violence in Somalia: Quincy Institute

NEW YORK, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The United States remains in Somalia in a conflict that shows no signs of ending anytime soon despite the Biden administration's talk of bringing an end to America's endless wars, said the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft in an article on Friday.

U.S. military involvement, assistance, and training have all contributed to perpetuating the war with the militant group al-Shabab, it cited a new Costs of War Project report.

"Rather than bringing that country closer to peace and stability, U.S. policy has instead been one of the drivers of the conflict," said the report.

"The United States is not simply contributing to conflict in Somalia, but has, rather, become integral to the inevitable continuation of conflict in Somalia," in which the United States has no vital security interests at stake, the report was quoted as saying.

Current U.S. policy is exacerbating Somalia's security problems instead of alleviating them, said the institute.

"At the very least, the Biden administration should end direct U.S. involvement in the war in Somalia," it added.

