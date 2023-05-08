U.S. gun rights are death grip: Hill

Xinhua) 14:18, May 08, 2023

NEW YORK, May 6 (Xinhua) -- People in the United States are now exceptionally well-armed and vulnerable to being fatally shot at movie theaters, music concerts, churches, synagogues and schools, reported The Hill on Friday.

"Parents send their children to school every morning, fearing they may never again see them alive. We may be shot if we ring the wrong doorbell or try to enter the wrong car. We may be riddled with bullets by edgy police officers after being stopped for a broken taillight," it said.

Because the weapon of choice for mass murderers is a combat weapon of "phenomenal lethality," the chance of surviving for U.S. citizens is significantly reduced, the Pentagon was quoted as saying.

The United States ranked 129th in last year's World Population Review of safest countries, with its position falling every year since 2016.

"Why do we allow this mass insanity? It's a combination of misinformation, political power, complacence and extremism," The Hill added.

