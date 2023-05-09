Home>>
Another US mass shooting at mall in Texas
(CGTN) 13:51, May 09, 2023
Another day in America, another mass shooting. This time it took place at a Dallas outlet mall in Texas.
Those lucky enough not to be shot while shopping are escorted from the scene with their hands held high. The whole country feels like it is hostage to gun crime lately.
