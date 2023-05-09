Migrant child labor debate in U.S. Congress becomes mired in immigration fight: NYT

Xinhua) 11:31, May 09, 2023

NEW YORK, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Weeks after revelations that migrant children are being regularly exploited for cheap labor in the United States prompted bipartisan outrage and calls to action on Capitol Hill, Congress has moved no closer to addressing the issue, which has become mired in a long-running partisan war over immigration policy, reported The New York Times (NYT) on Sunday.

"Legislation to crack down on companies' use of child labor has gone nowhere and currently has little Republican backing, while Democrats' efforts to increase funding for federal agencies to provide more support services to migrant children who cross the border by themselves face long odds in the House, where the GOP has pledged to slash agency budgets," said the report.

At the time, Republican proposals to institute tougher vetting of adults in households sponsoring migrant children and expedite the removal of unaccompanied minors stand little chance of gaining ground in the Democratic-led Senate, according to the report.

"Instead, as Congress prepares to wade into a bitter debate over immigration policy in the coming days, Republicans and Democrats have retreated to their opposite corners, abandoning whatever initial hope there may have been for tackling the issue of child labor in a bipartisan way," it said.

The result is that the political space is vanishing for any consensus in Congress on a policy solution to help protect these children from exploitation, it added.

