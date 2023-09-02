German tech fair focuses on sustainability in consumer electronics

Xinhua) 14:11, September 02, 2023

People visit the booth of China's Midea Group during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023. As one of the world's leading trade fairs for consumer electronics, the five-day IFA 2023 opened here on Friday with over 2,000 exhibitors from 48 countries and regions, a much greater scale than last year. According to IFA official website, nearly 1,300 Chinese exhibitors have registered in this year's event. Chinese companies such as Hisense, TCL and Haier have occupied some of the largest exhibit areas with various products. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

BERLIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- As one of the world's leading trade fairs for consumer electronics, the five-day IFA 2023 opened here on Friday with over 2,000 exhibitors from 48 countries and regions, a much greater scale than last year.

"In addition to all the historic brands you know and love at IFA, 30 percent of exhibitors are new this year," Oliver Merlin, managing director of IFA Management, said in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the organizer, sustainability is a major priority of the trade fair. Ahead of IFA's 100th birthday next year, the 2023 event for the first time dedicated an exhibit area to highlighting sustainability. Besides, it will have multiple forums to discuss how consumer electronic enterprises could develop in a more sustainable approach.

According to IFA official website, nearly 1,300 Chinese exhibitors have registered in this year's event. Chinese companies such as Hisense, TCL and Haier have occupied some of the largest exhibit areas with various products.

While delivering a keynote speech on Friday, Hisense Group's President Yu Zhitao said the company looks forward to expanding its overseas market share.

"In order to be more and more user-centric, we are upgrading and optimizing our products and services to meet consumer needs," he said.

People visit the booth of Chinese company Haier during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

Photo taken on Sept. 1 2023 shows a press conference of Chinese company Hisense during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany.

People visit the booth of Chinese company DJI during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

People try foldable phones at the booth of Chinese company Honor during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

A visitor experiences an electronic game at the booth of Chinese company TCL during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

A visitor experiences a football game at the booth of Chinese company TCL during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

People visit the booth of Chinese company Hisense during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

People visit the booth of Chinese company Hisense during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

A visitor experiences an extended reality device at the booth of Chinese company TCL during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

An exhibitor introduces a product to a visitor at the booth of Chinese portable power and renewable energy company EcoFlow during the IFA 2023 in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Sept. 1, 2023.

