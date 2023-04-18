People fly kites during 40th Weifang Int'l Kite Festival

April 18, 2023

A kite enthusiast flies a kite during the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 15, 2023. (Photo/Fu Minghao)

The 40th Weifang International Kite Festival opened in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province on April 15, 2023. More than 600 kite enthusiasts from 59 countries and regions participated in the event.

The Weifang International Kite Festival is one of the festivals and events that has been held for the most consecutive years. After 40 years, the festival has grown into a grand international cultural and sports gathering. The festival runs from April 15 to May 20.

