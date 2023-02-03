Home>>
Amazing kites recreate marine world in sky
(People's Daily App) 14:35, February 03, 2023
Giant marine-themed kites recently hovered over the sky at a park in Shantou, South China's Guangdong Province, putting spectators into an underwater world.
(Video produced by Wu Bozheng; text compiled by Lü Jinwei)
