Chinese kite festival celebrated in Malta
Students fly their kites made by themselves during the Chinese kite festival in Kalkara, Malta, on June 22, 2022. The Esplora Interactive Science Center in Malta was bustling with activities on Wednesday as students from primary schools got a break from the classroom to attend the 4th edition of the Chinese kite festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
A kite exhibition is held during the Chinese kite festival in Kalkara, Malta, on June 22, 2022. The Esplora Interactive Science Center in Malta was bustling with activities on Wednesday as students from primary schools got a break from the classroom to attend the 4th edition of the Chinese kite festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
Students watch a lion dance performance in Kalkara, Malta, on June 22, 2022. The Esplora Interactive Science Center in Malta was bustling with activities on Wednesday as students from primary schools got a break from the classroom to attend the 4th edition of the Chinese kite festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
Students design their kites during the Chinese kite festival in Kalkara, Malta, on June 22, 2022. The Esplora Interactive Science Center in Malta was bustling with activities on Wednesday as students from primary schools got a break from the classroom to attend the 4th edition of the Chinese kite festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- World kite capital set to soar with rich heritage, industry advantages
- 4th edition of International Kite and Wind Festival opens in Malta
- 83-year-old craftsman in Xi’an uses bamboo to create movable terracotta warriors and chariots
- Pic story: Kite enthusiasts
- 50-meter-long dragon kite catches eyes at Urumqi kite show
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.