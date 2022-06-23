Chinese kite festival celebrated in Malta

Xinhua) 09:06, June 23, 2022

Students fly their kites made by themselves during the Chinese kite festival in Kalkara, Malta, on June 22, 2022. The Esplora Interactive Science Center in Malta was bustling with activities on Wednesday as students from primary schools got a break from the classroom to attend the 4th edition of the Chinese kite festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A kite exhibition is held during the Chinese kite festival in Kalkara, Malta, on June 22, 2022. The Esplora Interactive Science Center in Malta was bustling with activities on Wednesday as students from primary schools got a break from the classroom to attend the 4th edition of the Chinese kite festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Students watch a lion dance performance in Kalkara, Malta, on June 22, 2022. The Esplora Interactive Science Center in Malta was bustling with activities on Wednesday as students from primary schools got a break from the classroom to attend the 4th edition of the Chinese kite festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Students design their kites during the Chinese kite festival in Kalkara, Malta, on June 22, 2022. The Esplora Interactive Science Center in Malta was bustling with activities on Wednesday as students from primary schools got a break from the classroom to attend the 4th edition of the Chinese kite festival. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

