Kite capital soars with rich heritage, industry advantages

People's Daily Online) 10:31, March 07, 2025

At the 27th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival held in Johor, Malaysia from Feb. 13 to 16, 2025, giant panda-themed kites created by a team from Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, won first place in both the innovation and appearance categories.

Photo shows giant panda-themed kites created by a team from Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, at the 27th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival held in Johor, Malaysia from Feb. 13 to 16, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The craft of making kites enjoys a history of over 2,000 years in Weifang, known as the birthplace of kites. The city now produces over 70 percent of the world's kites. This traditional craft, recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage (ICH) since May 2006, is experiencing a remarkable renaissance through inheritance and innovation.

The kite-making process involves 36 meticulous steps divided into four major techniques: making the frame, pasting paper onto the frame, painting and decorating it, and then mastering the art of flying the kite.

Wang Yongxun, a municipal-level representative inheritor of the Weifang kite-making techniques, said that the frame must be perfectly symmetrical, with less than a millimeter of error to achieve the ideal form.

Wang Yongxun, a municipal-level representative inheritor of Weifang kite-making techniques, makes a kite in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Wang emphasized the importance of precision in the step of pasting paper onto the frame. "Water temperature is crucial - the ideal temperature is around 60 degrees Celsius. Above 65 degrees Celsius, the fabric becomes too transparent, affecting the painting step and resulting in uneven coloring," Wang said.

To ensure that kites maintain their lightweight elegance while flying, Wang has developed a synthetic fiber material after multiple attempts. This innovation replaces the traditional but fragile Xuan paper or silk, offering a cost-effective alternative that maintains vibrant colors.

A kite made by Wang was sent into space aboard the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft. He has visited over 40 countries and regions to demonstrate kite-making techniques and promote cultural exchanges.

In recent years, the city's Hanting district has taken a hands-on approach, inviting local ICH inheritors to offer ICH lessons in 10 schools. Among them is Wang, a dedicated volunteer. In his lessons, he goes beyond teaching Weifang kite-making history and techniques. He captivates young minds with stories of cultural inheritance, sparking a deep appreciation for kite culture. So far, he has trained more than 4,000 primary and middle school students.

In the studio of Guo Hongli, a provincial-level representative inheritor of Weifang kite-making techniques, a collection of innovative kites captivates visitors. One standout piece is a kite designed for the skin of a character in the popular mobile game "Honor of Kings."

Guo Hongli, a provincial-level representative inheritor of Weifang kite-making techniques, colors a kite in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Born into a kite-making family in Hanting district, Guo, in his 50s, has pushed the boundaries of innovation by collaborating with unexpected partners.

Guo was invited to design the "kite" skin for the game in 2020. "Some people initially criticized me for 'ruining' the traditional kite-making techniques, but when young people flocked to take photos of the kite at that year's Weifang International Kite Festival, it gave me tremendous confidence," he said.

"Weifang's kites are not just museum pieces," Guo noted. His studio showcases various kite-themed creative cultural products, including fridge magnets, wind chimes, and ornaments.

More and more artisans in Hanting district are blending tradition with innovation. To support this creative evolution, the district government has offered free studio space to representative inheritors of Weifang kite-making techniques, including Guo, who enjoys a rent-free policy for his studio.

The period around the Spring Festival marks the peak season for kite production in Weifang. Sun Yuemei, an executive of a kite factory in Wangjiazhuangzi village, Fangzi district, is busy checking inventory and handling shipping in the warehouse.

"Orders are up about 12 percent compared to previous years. We've been working since the sixth day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar," she said.

This sales boom stems from technological upgrades. "In 2022, we began incorporating digital technology, creating kites with a modern feel that still honor tradition and better align with contemporary aesthetics," Sun said.

The village has evolved from simple kite processing to a comprehensive kite industry chain encompassing the production and sales of accessories.

Workers make a kite at a kite factory in Wangjiazhuangzi village, Fangzi district, Weifang, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"Wangjiazhuangzi village now houses over 200 kite enterprises, with more than half of its 4,700-plus residents involved in kite-related industries," said Fang Bowen, Party chief of Fangzi Industrial Development Zone.

The village's annual sales volume of kites now exceeds 300 million yuan ($41.18 million), with the entire industry chain employing over 6,000 people. The village has become Weifang's largest kite processing and export base.

"We've also established an e-commerce incubation center, selecting over 100 premium products from thousands of varieties to supply various e-commerce platforms," Fang added.

