Kite industry thrives in Weifang, east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:55, October 15, 2024

Creative cultural products themed on kites are pictured at a kite workshop in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024. The kite culture and thriving kite industry in Weifang have a long and rich history. In 2006, the manufacturing skill of Weifang kites was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, Weifang is home to more than 600 kite manufacturers, with their annual output value exceeding 2 billion yuan (about 280 million U.S. dollars) and their products sold to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Workers make kites at a kite workshop in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

A worker makes the skeleton of kites at a kite workshop in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

Staff members display kite samples at a kite factory in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

Workers make kites at a kite workshop in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

A staff member displays kite samples at a kite factory in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

A miniature kite is pictured at a kite workshop in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

Workers make kites at a kite factory in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

A worker paints the pattern of a kite at a kite workshop in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

Creative cultural products themed on kites are pictured at a kite workshop in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

A worker makes kites at a kite factory in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

A miniature kite is pictured at a kite workshop in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

Guo Hongli, a kite-making inheritor, showcases a traditional dragon-shaped kite in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

Workers make kites at a kite factory in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

Workers make kites at a kite factory in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024.

