Royal kite soars in Weifang
(People's Daily App) 16:08, April 20, 2023
The kites in Weifang, known as the "capital of kites," never disappoint. Check out this 22-meter long, 8-meter wide and 5-meters thick kite in the shape of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China, which won first place at the Weifang International Kite Festival.
