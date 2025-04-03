Home>>
Chinese drones transform solar logistics
(People's Daily App) 14:01, April 03, 2025
Witness the future of logistics as cutting-edge Chinese drones soar to new heights! Watch as they effortlessly lift and transport solar panels with unmatched precision, demonstrating China's smarter, faster, greener drone technology for industrial solutions.
