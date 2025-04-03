Languages

Chinese drones transform solar logistics

(People's Daily App) 14:01, April 03, 2025

Witness the future of logistics as cutting-edge Chinese drones soar to new heights! Watch as they effortlessly lift and transport solar panels with unmatched precision, demonstrating China's smarter, faster, greener drone technology for industrial solutions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

