China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:56, March 27, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Wang Changlin was appointed deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission. He no longer serves as vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Liu Bin was appointed deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Tan Guangming was removed from the post of deputy director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration).

