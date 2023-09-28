China's State Council appoints officials

Xinhua) 15:11, September 28, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced on Thursday the appointment of officials.

Chen Huaping was appointed vice chairperson of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, while Luo Wenli was named deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

Zhang Ruiting was appointed deputy head of the National Mine Safety Administration, while Song Shuxin was appointed deputy director of the National Fire and Rescue Administration.

Zhou Changkui was appointed chairperson of the Board of Executive Directors of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, while Li Dongmei, Zhong Xiuming, Hu Xiangyang, and You Liang were named vice chairpersons of the board.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)