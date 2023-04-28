We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:51, April 28, 2023

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Friday.

He Yang was appointed deputy director of the National Energy Administration, replacing Ren Zhiwu.

Tang Fanglin was named deputy director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration).

Luo Yongqiang and Zhou Tian were appointed deputy directors of the National Fire and Rescue Administration.

Dou Xiankang was appointed president of the National Natural Science Foundation of China. Lu Jianhua, Zhang Xuemin, Jiang Song, Yu Jihong, Han Yu, and Lan Yujie were appointed vice presidents of the foundation.

Duan Tieli was removed from the post of deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

