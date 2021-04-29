China appoints officials for new agency on disease prevention, control

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment of officials of a new disease prevention and control agency.

Wang Hesheng was appointed as head of the national administration of disease prevention and control. Chang Jile, Shen Hongbing and Sun Yang were appointed deputy heads.

