China's State Council appoints, removes officials
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Thursday.
Zhou Jinqiang was appointed deputy head of the General Administration of Sport of China.
Zhao Chongjiu was appointed head of the State Post Bureau, replacing Ma Junsheng, and Zhao no longer serves as vice minister of transport.
Shao Xinyu was removed from the post of vice minister of science and technology.
Gao Xiaobing no longer serves as vice minister of civil affairs.
Chen Jinfu is no longer deputy head of the National Healthcare Security Administration.
Dong Zhiyi was removed from the post of deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
Yan Jiangying no longer serves as deputy head of the National Medical Products Administration.
Yin Chengji is no longer deputy head of the National Immigration Administration.
Photos
