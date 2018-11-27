Xi stresses strict criteria, fairness in appointing officials

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the importance of applying strict criteria and fairness in the appointment of officials, expanding the way of thinking in the process and doing more to motivate them.

Presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday, Xi said it is important to create a contingent of high-calibre officials who are loyal to the Party, have moral integrity and demonstrate a keen sense of responsibility.

Noting the tradition of studying history within the Party, Xi called for greater attention to valuing, researching and learning the lessons of history.

Learning about gains and losses of the management of officials in ancient Chinese history will aid the fostering of high-calibre officials, he said.

Xi stressed using strict criteria to select officials on the basis of both their moral integrity and their professional competence. He said the Party has always emphasized the need for officials to have both moral integrity and professional competence, with greater priority on the former, which include political integrity, work ethics, public ethical standards, and family values.

Stressing the importance of political integrity, Xi said the first criterion for assessing officials is whether they are loyal to the Party and the people, have firm ideals and convictions, and resolutely safeguard the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.

He called for adherence to the principle of fairness when appointing officials, and said that those tasked with choosing officials should share a sense of responsibility for the Party, the people and other officials. Measures should be taken to curb malpractices in selecting and appointing officials.

Xi spoke of the need to expand the way of thinking and adopt a flexible approach when choosing officials, so that talent across the board could all play their roles in full. "The appointment of officials should suit the needs of the Party and the country," Xi said, adding that more of those people who have gone through major struggles should be selected.

Xi called for more work to motivate officials. He said that whether an official is willing to take on responsibilities and able to make advancement should be an important criterion for promotion and demotion.

Xi also said that officials should not be trapped in trivial matters, such as redundant examinations, paperwork and meetings, which cost too much time and aggravate the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism. He asked local authorities and departments to implement the instructions made by CPC Central Committee on addressing these issues.