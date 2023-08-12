We Are China

China's State Council appoints officials

Xinhua) 10:06, August 12, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of officials on Friday.

Xu Dachun was appointed vice minister of natural resources.

Xu Zhongshun was appointed deputy head of the National Fire and Rescue Administration.

