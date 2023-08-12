Home>>
China's State Council appoints officials
(Xinhua) 10:06, August 12, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of officials on Friday.
Xu Dachun was appointed vice minister of natural resources.
Xu Zhongshun was appointed deputy head of the National Fire and Rescue Administration.
