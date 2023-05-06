Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 10:37, May 06, 2023
BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Friday.
Wang Keqiang and Chang Jin were appointed vice presidents of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Gao Hongjun was removed from the post.
Lin Nianxiu no longer serves as deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.
Chen Wenhui no longer serves as vice chairperson of the National Council for Social Security Fund.
