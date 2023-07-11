Home>>
China's State Council appoints officials
(Xinhua) 16:44, July 11, 2023
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday announced the latest appointment of officials.
Zhou Ji was appointed the executive deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, while Zheng Yanxiong and Zheng Xincong were appointed the office's deputy directors.
