China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 15:22, January 27, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Ruan Jianhong was appointed deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Wan Jinsong was named deputy head of the National Energy Administration.

Xia Bing was appointed deputy head of the national data bureau.

Xu Zhibin was named deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Mao Youfeng no longer serves as deputy director of the NBS.

