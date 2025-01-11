China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 11:10, January 11, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of a number of officials on Friday.

Shan Zhongde was named head of the China National Space Administration, director of the China Atomic Energy Authority and head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence, replacing Zhang Kejian. Zhang is also no longer deputy minister of industry and information technology.

Xie Qinghua was appointed deputy head of the National Public Complaints and Proposals Administration, replacing Sun Jianli.

Zhang Zhicheng replaced Liao Tao as deputy director of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, and Yang Sheng replaced Zhao Junning as deputy head of the National Medical Products Administration.

Li Yonglin was named deputy director of the China Earthquake Administration, replacing Yin Chaomin.

Guo Haiyan replaced Zhou Pingjian as permanent representative to the United Nations Environment Programme and permanent representative to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.

Yu Ying was appointed deputy director of the National Data Administration.

Wang Hui was removed from the post of vice minister of housing and urban-rural development, and Li Fei was removed from the post of vice minister of commerce.

Zheng Wei is no longer deputy administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and Zhang Biyong will no longer serve as president of Science and Technology Daily.

