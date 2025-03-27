Suggestions made by Chinese lawmakers move toward implementation

March 27, 2025

Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at a meeting on the handling of the suggestions made by national lawmakers during the third session of the 14th NPC, in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 9,160 suggestions made by national lawmakers have been distributed to 211 organizations to be processed, according to a meeting on the handling of the suggestions held in Beijing on Wednesday.

The suggestions were submitted by deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, during the third session of the 14th NPC held earlier this month.

An analysis of the deputies' suggestions shows that the top three areas of focus were "science, education, health, and sports," "development planning and comprehensive economy-related matters," and "social and public affairs," accounting for nearly half of all suggestions.

Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, urging the organizations to process each of the suggestions with high quality and efficiency.

In the past year, significant progress and achievements have been made in handling suggestions from deputies. With joint efforts from various parties, all 9,235 suggestions submitted by deputies during the second session of the 14th NPC have been processed and responded to, with deputies generally satisfied with the outcomes.

