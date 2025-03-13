We Are China

China releases full text of government work report

March 13, 2025

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The full text of the Report on the Work of the Government was released via Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday.

The government work report, delivered by Premier Li Qiang, was approved on March 11 at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The report comprises three parts:

I. A Review of Our Work in 2024

II. Overall Requirements and Policy Orientations for Economic and Social Development in 2025

III. Major Tasks for 2025

The report proposes the main projected targets for development in 2025 as follows:

-- GDP growth of around 5 percent

-- surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent

-- over 12 million new urban jobs

-- CPI increase of around 2 percent

-- growth in personal income in step with economic growth

-- a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments

-- grain output of around 700 million metric tons

-- a drop of around 3 percent in energy consumption per unit of GDP

-- continued improvements in the environment.

Full text: Report on the Work of the Government

