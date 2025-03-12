NPC deputies build broad consensus

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:03, March 12, 2025

National lawmakers pose in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress. (Zhang Wei/China Daily)

Taking a people-centered approach, national lawmakers were urged to unite and gather efforts to implement whole-process people's democracy and to strive unremittingly to advance the building of a strong nation and the great rejuvenation of China.

Li Hongzhong, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, called for uniting the wisdom and strength of the broad masses of the people, adhering to the principle of "everything for the people and everything relying on the people" and continuously meeting the people's aspirations for a better life, as the country's top legislative body wrapped up its annual session on Tuesday.

Entrusted by the presidium of the third session of the 14th NPC, Li presided over the closing meeting and made the remarks.

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other leaders attended the meeting, which was held at the Great Hall of the People.

"We must unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, focusing intently on our own tasks, implementing strategic decisions step by step, and turning our work plans into reality," Li said, calling on NPC deputies to further promote Chinese modernization.

At the closing meeting, deputies voted to approve resolutions on the Government Work Report as well as the national economic and social development plan for 2025 and the central budget for 2025.

They also adopted resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and a decision to amend the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.

Zhao Zhao, an NPC deputy from Henan province, praised the amended law, saying that "the amendment was necessary and timely".

"The revised law standardizes our behavior and protects our rights as deputies. It will greatly help us fulfill our duties," said Zhao, an entrepreneur in Nanzhao county.

Li Dexiang, an NPC deputy from Guizhou province, regarded the amended law as his legal safeguard, noting that it provided clear guidelines on how to better serve the people.

He said that the streamlining of the process of handling deputies' suggestions in the revised law would improve the quality and efficiency of their work, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

By Saturday noon, the third session's secretariat had received 269 motions and more than 8,000 suggestions from NPC deputies.

The suggestions mainly focused on legislation in key, emerging, and foreign-related sectors, while the suggestions primarily addressed boosting consumption and investment, driving the integrated development of technological and industrial innovation, and promoting high-quality growth through artificial intelligence.

