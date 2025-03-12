Ministers interviewed after closing meeting of 3rd session of 14th NPC

Xinhua) 08:16, March 12, 2025

Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist with Xinhua News Agency asks a question during an interview attended by ministers after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Sun Yeli, minister of culture and tourism, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Sun Yeli, minister of culture and tourism, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Sun Yeli, minister of culture and tourism, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Guan Zhiou, minister of natural resources, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Guan Zhiou, minister of natural resources, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Guan Zhiou, minister of natural resources, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)