China's top legislature concludes annual session

Xinhua) 08:01, March 12, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders including Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attend the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, concluded its third session Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders including Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the closing meeting of the session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Entrusted by the session's presidium, Li Hongzhong, executive chairperson of the presidium, presided over the meeting attended by 2,884 NPC deputies.

Lawmakers approved the government work report.

They adopted a decision to amend the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels. President Xi signed a presidential order to promulgate the decision.

Lawmakers approved a report on the implementation of the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and the 2025 draft plan, and approved the 2025 plan.

They approved a report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and the draft central and local budgets for 2025, and approved the central budget for 2025.

They also approved the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Addressing the meeting, Li Hongzhong urged rigorous implementation of the arrangements made at the NPC session and high-quality accomplishment of the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Li also called for practicing whole-process people's democracy, focusing on managing China's own affairs well, and working tirelessly to build China into a strong country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

A presidium meeting and an executive chairpersons meeting were also held on Tuesday before the closing meeting.

Entrusted by the presidium of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), Li Hongzhong presides over the closing meeting of the session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Entrusted by Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), Li Hongzhong, executive chairman of the presidium, presides over the fourth meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Entrusted by Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, Li Hongzhong, executive chairman of the presidium and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presides over the third meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

