Chinese national lawmakers pass work report of NPC Standing Committee

Xinhua) 15:22, March 11, 2025

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday passed a resolution on the work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee at the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)