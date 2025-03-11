Home>>
China adopts decision to amend lawmakers law
(Xinhua) 15:14, March 11, 2025
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a decision to amend the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels at the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.
