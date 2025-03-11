Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 3rd meeting

Xinhua) 08:28, March 11, 2025

Entrusted by Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), Li Hongzhong, executive chairman of the presidium, presides over the third meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held its third meeting Monday.

Entrusted by Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium, Li Hongzhong presided over the meeting.

The meeting decided to submit the draft decision on amending the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels to the NPC session for vote.

The meeting decided to submit three documents to the session for deliberation. They were draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

The meeting also heard and passed a report on handling proposals put forward by NPC deputies during the session.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents.

Entrusted by Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, Li Hongzhong, executive chairman of the presidium and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presides over the second meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

