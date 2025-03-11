China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

March 11

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its third session on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

